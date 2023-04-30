First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 46.5% in April

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

