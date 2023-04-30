First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

QQEW traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 42,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $102.48.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.