First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,153. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.17.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.