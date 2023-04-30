First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,153. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

