FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $104.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.