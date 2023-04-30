FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.