Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stephens

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

