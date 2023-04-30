Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $54,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.47. The company had a trading volume of 695,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.