Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $54,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
STZ traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.47. The company had a trading volume of 695,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
