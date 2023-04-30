Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $58.38 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 88,566 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone worth $58,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

