Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 33,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $464.45. 1,040,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.71.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

