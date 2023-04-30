Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.97. 4,696,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $156.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

