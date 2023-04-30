Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,667,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

