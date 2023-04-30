Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $99.96. 5,469,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

