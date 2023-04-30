Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 30,209 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 8.87% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $35,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

