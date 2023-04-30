Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,021. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

