FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

