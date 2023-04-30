FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.52 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

