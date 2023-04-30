FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $973,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

