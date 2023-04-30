FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $98.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

