FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $106.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

