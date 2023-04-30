FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

PPG stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.