FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

FOXF stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

