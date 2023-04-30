FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Insulet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5,300.67 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $328.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

