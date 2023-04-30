Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.80.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $110.87 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

