Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

