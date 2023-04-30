Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 592 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.