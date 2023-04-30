FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 389,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FutureFuel Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,404. The stock has a market cap of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.88. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $117.82 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FF shares. TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Further Reading

