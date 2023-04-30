G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9,854.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00059516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

