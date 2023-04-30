GateToken Price Hits $5.30 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00017807 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $518.58 million and approximately $407,453.12 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,757.43 or 0.99916478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002242 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,303 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,303.0740557 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.28281133 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $352,331.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

