GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.19.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GATX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

