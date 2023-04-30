GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the March 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,519,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,664,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,293,656. GBT Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
