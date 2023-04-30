General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $242.00 at Robert W. Baird

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $218.34 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

