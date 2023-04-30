General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

