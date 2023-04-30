Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 79.0% in April

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,200 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 1,045,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,702.0 days.
Gentera Stock Performance
Gentera stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
Gentera Company Profile
