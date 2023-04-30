Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 79.0% in April

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,200 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 1,045,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,702.0 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

Gentera stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

