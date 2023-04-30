Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,926. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000.

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

