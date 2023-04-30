Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 8,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,712. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $634.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

