GMX Price Hits $72.85 on Top Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $632.07 million and $14.26 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $72.85 or 0.00248583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,210,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,676,653 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

