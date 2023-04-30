Gode Chain (GODE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $162,435.23

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $162,435.23 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

