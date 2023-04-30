Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELKMF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Gold Road Resources has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

