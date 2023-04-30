Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of GSHD opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,028.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,854 shares of company stock worth $12,779,612. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

