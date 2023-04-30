GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $5.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.
GrafTech International Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 2,632,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,794. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.
