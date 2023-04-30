GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $5.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

GrafTech International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 2,632,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,794. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in GrafTech International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,095,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 264,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in GrafTech International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

