Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 5.3 %
GLDD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $380.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.