Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

GLDD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $380.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

