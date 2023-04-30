Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,725,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 3,385,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,627.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 1,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

