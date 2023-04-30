Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Grifols by 33.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after buying an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 497.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grifols by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Articles

