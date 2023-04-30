GSK (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.75 billion-$38.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.72 billion.
GSK Stock Performance
NYSE GSK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
GSK Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,576.88.
Institutional Trading of GSK
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
