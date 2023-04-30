GSK (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.75 billion-$38.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.72 billion.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,576.88.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.