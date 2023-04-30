Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,023 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 25,767 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

