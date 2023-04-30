Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,365,000 after buying an additional 365,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

