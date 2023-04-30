Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $29.43 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.42% of Planet Fitness worth $29,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.3 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

