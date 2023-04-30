Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $35.80 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 92,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

DE stock opened at $378.02 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.24 and its 200-day moving average is $410.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

