Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $38.15 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 203,202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.79% of Ormat Technologies worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.