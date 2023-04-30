Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 16,326 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

